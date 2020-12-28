Blue Ridge Students come forward about unwanted messages from teacher

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)–Police in Farmer City are investigating a series of reports from students and the school board after a former Blue Ridge student posted a series of messages between her English Teacher and another student on TikTok.

The messages sent aren’t explicit or graphic… but they are persistent. Many texts would tell students things such as ‘I love you’ or ‘You’re beautiful’. The student said she just wanted to do something to protect other students from them.

The school’s superintendent said she would not comment on the status of the teacher’s employment. She says the school reported these incidents to the proper authorities back in September.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. This is a developing story.