Blue Ridge School District officials ask families to reinforce proper use of Flipgrid

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Blue Ridge School District are asking families to talk to their students about not misusing an education tool they use during their school day.

In a Facebook post, officials said there have been reports of students in other Illinois school districts using Flipgrid in a public setting. The platforms allows students and teachers to record short videos on various topics.

“We, along with other IL districts, have been unable to reproduce this inappropriate use ourselves. Therefore, we are not currently blocking the tool as it does provide classroom benefits,” said officials. “We do, however, ask that you reinforce with your student that they are never to join Flipgrid without a teacher given code or invitation.”