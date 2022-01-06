Blue Ridge CUSD makes COVID adjustments

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Blue Ridge Community School District announced Thursday afternoon an update to its COVID-19 status.

In a series of Facebook posts, Blue Ridge CUSD said it was experiencing a rise in COVID cases among both students and staff. Concerned about an outbreak among 5th grade students, the district announced on Thursday that students in that grade will learn from home on Friday, Jan. 7

5th graders should log into Google Meet on Friday and meet with their homeroom teacher at 8:30 a.m. Any 5th grade families who want to request a meal are asked to complete an online request by 9 a.m.

While the health department is not recommending closures, the district said that it is close to a staffing shortage at Blue Ridge Intermediate Junior High School. Students at BRIJHS were asked to take home Chromebooks on Thursday as a precaution.

The district said it would continue to monitor test results from SHIELD Illinois, which come in overnight, and make another announcement between 6:15 and 6:30 in the morning about the district’s status. If staffing is negatively affected, BRIJHS students would likely learn from home on Friday.