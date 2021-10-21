Bloomington’s Home Sweet Home Ministries is planning to provide nearly 600 Thanksgiving meals to elderly and disabled

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thanksgiving Day means a lot to leaders with Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington.

The shelter for men, women, and children experiencing homelessness was founded on Thanksgiving Day back in 1917.

This year, the organization plans to give back to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re offering a delivery of meals to anyone who is elderly or shut in, we’d be glad to deliver a meal to them,” said Leslie Bunge, Development & Communications Manager with Home Sweet Home Ministries.

Bunge added, they have some volunteer spots available for those looking to help deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day.

“Go ahead and go online to our website at hshministries.org and fill out our volunteer application, and then our volunteer coordinator will be in touch with you,” said Bunge.

She said it feels great to be able to provide meals to those who are in need, especially after deciding against distributing meals last year due to safety reasons with COVID-19.

“Thanksgiving time you think about gathering with family and friends, and being around the table and having a nice Thanksgiving meal, and I know people really appreciate it when we’re able to deliver a meal, and it just puts a big smile on their face,” said Bunge.

Bunge said they’re still looking for some donations, including turkeys, boxes of stuffing, and number 10 cans of green beans.

If you’re elderly or disabled and are looking for a meal, you can call the shelter’s line, which is (309) 828-7356 and then press 5. That will take you to a voice mail extension where you can leave your information, and then later on, someone from the staff will get back to you to confirm.

Donations can be dropped off at their Bread for Life Food Co-Op located at 301 E. Oakland Ave in Bloomington.