BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Bloomington has been arrested after a bank robbery that happened on Monday.

April Mench, 35, was arrested without incident at a hotel near the robbery scene. A search of her hotel room revealed a large amount of money.

Mench is accused of committing a robbery at a bank in the 1800 block of Eastland Drive. After arriving at the bank, Bloomington Police officers and members of the Street Crimes Unit began investigating and obtained a description of the suspect. After reviewing surveillance footage, officers narrowed down a location and arrested Mench at the hotel.

At this time, Mench’s bond has not been set.

“I want to thank to the BPD dispatchers, officers, and detectives who worked expeditiously on this case. Their efforts are crucial in keeping our community safe and solving cases quickly,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington. “We will continue to work with high motivation in our partnership with our community to enhance the quality of life in Bloomington. The BPD will continue to focus our resources effectively and with be persistent in our investigations to address violent crimes, which are harmful and unacceptable.”

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Lanphear at 309-434-2369. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963. The CIAU is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays; if no one is avialble to answer, tips can be left through voicemails.