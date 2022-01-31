Bloomington Police: Teen arrested in shots-fired investigations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police officers said they arrested a 17-year-old boy while investigating a pair of shots-fired incidents. Both incidents happened on Saturday and involved occupied houses being hit by gunfire.

The first happened at 7:10 p.m. near Western and Grove Streets. Investigating officers arrested the teen in connection to this incident later that night and seized a gun. The teen was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting a Police Officer and was taken to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center.

The second incident happened at 8:56 p.m. in the area of Wood and Pancake Streets. It is unknown if this incident was connected to the first and Bloomington Police are still investigating.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369.