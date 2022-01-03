Bloomington Police: teen arrested in shooting investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Dec. 27.

The shooting happened near Wood and Clayton Streets and left a 16-year-old boy in serious, but stable condition. After investigating, Bloomington Police officers arrested on Monday morning the teenage suspect without incident. During the arrest, officers recovered a gun they said was illegal, stolen and defaced.

Because he is a juvenile, the suspect’s name was not released.

The suspect was taken to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary arrest offenses of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Stolen Firearm and Defacing Identification Marks of a Firearm. He has not been officially charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“The men and women of the Bloomington Police Department are committed to solving violent crimes in this city, as well as preventing future shooting incidents,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington. “Their diligent effort led to the arrest and recovery of another illegally possessed firearm, the fifth of 2022. It is very unfortunate this tragedy occurred, but I am grateful this incident did not result in the loss of life. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Kevin Raisback at 309-434-2593 or Detective Curt Mass at 309-434-2534.