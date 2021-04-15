Bloomington Police find missing man

Photo courtesy of Bloomington Police. Officers said the left picture was taken in 2003 while the picture on the right is a current photo.

(UPDATED AT 4:15 P.M.) – Bloomington Police said they have found Turedi and is safe. He was returned to his home.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police need the community’s help finding a missing man.

In a news release, officers said 59-year-old Namik Turedi had a mental health issue and was last seen near West Chestnut and North Mason streets. “He is not carrying identification on his person and may act as if he doesn’t speak English if approached.” He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray zip-up hoodie and athletic shoes.

If you know where he is, call Bloomington Police at (309) 820-8888.