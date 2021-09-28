Bloomington Police: Pregnant teen hurt after a shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police were sent to the 1300 block of North Hershey Road for a reported shooting at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found evidence that gunfire had hit one of the occupied apartments and hurt a 17-year-old pregnant girl. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. She had a gunshot wound but it was not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the incident. There were no additional injuries, no suspect information and no arrests have been made, according to officers.

Anyone with information about this case should call BPD Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593.