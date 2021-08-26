Bloomington Police needs help finding missing ISU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to help locating a missing student.

According to police, Jelani J.J. Day is a graduate student at Illinois State University (ISU). Police said Day’s family last spoke to him on Monday evening. They tried to contact him later but there was no response. Day also had not shown up to class this week. His family and ISU faculty member reported his missing on Wednesday.

Police described Day as a 25-year-old black male that is 6’2″ and about 180 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and some facial hair. Day’s car is a white, 2010 Chrysler 300 (Illinois registration #CH74067)

Anyone who has information about Day should call the Blooming Police Department at (309) 820-8888 or Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548.