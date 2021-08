BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to help find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Juan Carlos Mejia was reported missing on July 23. Officers say the boy is a Hispanic male, between 5’3″ and 5’8″, about 125 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about where he is, contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888 or Detective Jeff Engle at (309) 434-2371.