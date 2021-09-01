Bloomington Police: Man dies after a hit-and-run crash

related stories Bloomington Police: Man arrested after hit and run crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The victim from a hit-and-run crash happened on Six Point Road Saturday night is pronounced dead due to serious injuries.

According to police, Dezel Dotts was identified as a 26-year-old Bloomington man who was hit by a DUI driver named Thomas Hall at around 9:20 p.m. He was reported deceased at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder. Police said Dotts died from cerebral and cervical injuries due to the hit from Hall’s truck.

The case is still under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington

Police Department.