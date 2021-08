BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Bloomington Police arrested John Gillin on Thursday for warrants related to criminal sexual assault of a juvenile.

Officers arrested the 37-year-old Bloomington man on nine warrants. Those stemmed from an investigation on a complaint filed in 2019. Bonds on the warrants were set at $1 million. Gillin is being held at the McLean County jail.

To protect the victim’s privacy, officers said they will not release additional details.