Bloomington Police: Man arrested after hit and run crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington officers arrested a man for a hit-and-run crash that injured one person on Saturday night.

Police said they were sent to an area near Six Points Road and Juniper Lane for a reported traffic crash at around 9:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 26-year-old man who was seriously hurt from the crash. The victim was later taken to the hospital.

According to officers, a man was driving a pick-up truck on Six Point Road when he hit a pedestrian and fled from the scene. Officers then found the suspect walking near Four Seasons Road and Ross Drive. The suspect was identified as Thomas Hall, a 61-year-old Bloomington man.

Police said Hall was arrested for several charges including DUIs, bodily harm, and failure to report the accident.

