Bloomington Police looking for missing teenager

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Bloomington.

Officers say the girl’s name is Cedmyria M. Watson. She was reported missing on Dec. 4 when she left her home without permission and failed to return. Watson is believed to have traveled to Chicago and may be in the company of another underage female.

Watson is black, 5’ 5” tall, weighs 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a maroon jacket.

Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BPD at 309-820-8888.