Bloomington Police looking for missing 16-year-old

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Bryan O. Bell of Montgomery Ill. was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing after he ran away in Bloomington. Bell is considered a “high-risk” runaway due to a mental health crisis situation. Bell is not believed to be in the Normal/Bloomington area and could be anywhere in Illinois or surrounding states.

Bell is described as being black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Bell was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hood and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Bell’s location is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.