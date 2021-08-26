Bloomington Police: Jamal Simington is the next Police Chief

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Jamal Simington to be the next Bloomington Police Chief on Wednesday.

According to police, Simington is a Bloomington resident who has been in law enforcement for 30 years. He is currently the State Police deputy director for the Division of the Academy and Training.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason stated, “Once the team got to meet him for the very first time, the bar was set extremely high and was very impressive right out of the gate and continued through to the very end.”

Police said Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow was the other finalist. Winslow and Simington met with the public, city officials, and the media at the Government Center last week.

“I believe in servant leadership to help build trust with officers in the department,” said Simington. “It will be imperative for me to work hard and build those relationships and with time, they will understand that I’m there to supplement, to add to the good of the agency and partner with them to take it to another level.”

Simington also said he wants to focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“The profession now is being held more accountable than ever in the history of policing and that’s fine. We can function as a very professional organization, carry out the mission and protect the community with what’s in place,” Simington added. “That will be the challenge.”

Simington will start his new position on October 1.