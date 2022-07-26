BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a shots-fired incident was reported to them on Sunday

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Douglas Street just before 11 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. They found evidence that a shooting had occurred, but no injuries were reported to them.

Officials did not release any suspect information and further said no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer J. Tabeling at 309-820-8888. People wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.