BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Orchard and Salem Roads at approximately 8 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found evidence a shooting had occurred, but did not find anyone hurt.

So far, no suspects have been developed and no one has been arrested. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org. People who wish to remain anonymous should contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963. If no one from the CIAU answers, people are advised to leave a voicemail or send an email to CIAU@cityblm.org.