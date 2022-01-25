Bloomington Police investigating shooting homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday evening.

Officers arrived near Jefferson and Oak Streets at approximately 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found a 29-year-old man who was pronounced dead by the McLean County Coroner. The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin are notified.

“I am saddened by this unnecessary loss of life and I send my condolences to the victim’s family,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington. “If anyone has information related to this senseless act or any other, please reach out to us. As always, we need your help to keep our community safe.”

Bloomington Police have not released any suspect information or made any arrests. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or Detective Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532. Anyone who wants to submit a tip and remain anonymous can contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963.