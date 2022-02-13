BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Normal is dead following a shooting in Bloomington.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the area of Olive and Erickson Streets for a report of people fighting at just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found Dylan Meserole in an apartment with a gunshot wound. He did not survive.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Meserole died from the gunshot wound he sustained.

Meserole’s death is still under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department. No one has been arrested and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or Curt Mass at 309-434-2354.