Bloomington Police investigating burglary, gun theft

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a store was burglarized over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Ireland Grove Road early Sunday morning after a burglar alarm was set off in that area. They arrived to find a store had been broken into and approximately $9000 worth of guns had been stolen from that store.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, there is no information about a suspect and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the burglary and theft should contact BPD Detective Paul Jones by email or by calling 309-434-2548.