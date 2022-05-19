BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Ireland Grove Road for a hold up alarm and learned that an employee had been battered during the robbery. Officers also found evidence that shots were fired inside the business.

It is believed that two people were responsible for this crime. They both appeared to be Black or Hispanic males in their 20s and were wearing masks. One suspect was wearing a yellow traffic-style vest and the other was wearing a blue vest with white lines. They left the business in a black four-door sedan with silver rims and chrome trim around the windows.

The battered employee was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no one has been arrested yet. Anyone with information should contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548.