Bloomington Police give tips on staying safe if you become stranded on the road

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Impending snow means drivers need to know what to do if they find themselves stranded on the side of the road.
Bloomington officers gave some tips to keep drivers safe. So, if you find yourself stuck during a storm, officers said you should do the following:
- Stay in your vehicle:
- Officers said you will become disoriented quickly in wind-driven snow and cold.
- Run the vehicle’s motor four around 10 minutes each hour for heat and open the window a little for fresh air to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Clear snow from the exhaust pipe to avoid gas poisoning.
- Be visible to rescuers:
- At night, turn on the dome light when running the engine.
- Tie a bright-colored cloth (preferably red) to your antenna or door.
- When the snow stops, raise the hood of your vehicle to indicate you need help.