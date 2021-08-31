Bloomington Police: Found new camera footage of missing ISU graduate student

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington police found a new video of Jelani Day from a surveillance camera at a retail store called Beyond / Hello on Tuesday, August 24.

Police officers said the surveillance camera footage shows Day was at Beyond / Hello at around 9:15 a.m. He was wearing a blue Detroit Lions baseball hat, a black T-shirt with a graphic of the Jimi “Hendrix” band, white/silver shorts and black shoes with white soles. The video also shows Day’s car was in the parking lot of the store.

According to officers, Day will not be wearing the clothing in the footage because they were in his car, which was founded by the Peru Police officers on Thursday. People who may have seen Day in this clothing between August 24 and 26 should reach out to Bloomington Police Department (BPD).

Day is a graduate student at ISU. He was described as a black male, 25 years old, 6’02”, 180 pounds, short black hair, brown eyes, with some facial hair. Day was reported missing on Wednesday by an ISU faculty member and his family.

Anyone with information about Jelani Day can contact BPD Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at Pjones@cityblm.org.