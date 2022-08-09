BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car.

BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released.

Anyone who knows something about this incident is asked to contact Detective Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or Detective Law at 309-434-2527 or the BPD main line at 309-820-8888.