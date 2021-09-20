Bloomington Police continue search for leads in finding Jelani Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is continuing their search for a missing Illinois State graduate student.

Officers said 25-year-old Jelani Day–whose family is from Danville– was reported missing almost a month ago. Day’s family and an ISU faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days and no one could get hold of him.

Day’s car was found on August 26 in Peru, IL. On September 5, search teams found a body in the Illinois River in that same city. The LaSalle County coroner said the body was a man; however, investigators said at this time that case is separate from Day’s. The coroner stated identifying the body could take days or weeks.

Investigators are continuing to search through tips and evidence to find leads. If you have any information about this, call Bloomington Police.