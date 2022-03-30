BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police made an arrest after a man was shot Tuesday night.

In a news release, officers said they were called to East Locust and North Prairie streets for a trespassing/remove subject call. While they were on their way, they found out a man was shot.

When they got to the scene, officers found the 28-year-old man who had been shot. He had non-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the shooting, officers found a vehicle they believed the suspect could be in. They arrested Charles Bell.

Bell was arrested on charges of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons/felony possession/use of weapon/firearm, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.