BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that its officers arrested a man on Monday who was armed with a ghost gun. This happened just days before Governor Pritzker signed legislation that outlaws the untraceable, do-it-yourself guns.

At approximately 2:26 a.m., officers attempted to stop Nicholas Mull, 23, near the intersection of Morris Avenue and Market Street. Mull, who was on foot, ran away while holding a fanny pack and was later caught, resisting officers as he was arrested.

During the arrest, officers discovered in Mull’s possession the gun and ammunition. He was arrested on the preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a gun as a felon, possessing a concealed gun and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Mull was booked into the McLean County Jail on a $100,000 bond.