Bloomington Police arrest man after shooting at apartment complex along Orchard Road

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police arrested a man after they were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on Orchard Road.

At around 1:45 a.m. Friday, officers were sent to an apartment complex along Orchard Road after a 911 hang-up call. Witnesses told police that shots were fired from a car, targeting a group of people standing near the complex. Officers later found out 23-year-old Qwonterian Ivy shot the gun.

Officers also said bullets were found in three different apartment buildings on the west side of Orchard Road. There were two guns founded near the scene.

According to Officer John Fermon, Ivy is now being held at the McLean County Jail. No other arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or KRaisbeck@cityblm.org.

