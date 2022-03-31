BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police officers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he was observed hiding a gun in an alleyway.

Witnesses told officers that they saw someone hide an object they described as a gun before entering the McLean County Courthouse. That same person retrieved the gun after he left the courthouse.

Using witness descriptions of the suspect and an existing Bloomington Police Department safety camera, officers located him on Market Street. He was arrested without incident and officers found a gun on his person.

The man Bloomington Police arrested is James Mathis, 34 of Bloomington. He is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a gun as a felon and possessing a gun without a FOID card, among other changes. He is being held at the McLean County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

“Using an existing BPD public safety camera, officers were able to quickly find the suspect on live video surveillance while downtown,” said Chief Jamal Simington. “These tools continue to allow BPD to solve crimes more efficient and effectively. The reporting of this incident by a concerned community member allowed our officers to seize another weapon from a felon. This arrest and seizure perhaps thwarted another victim of a gun crime, therefore potentially saving lives. The safety of our community is our most important mission and we will work hard to prevent violence.”