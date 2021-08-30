Bloomington Police: 2 teenagers arrested after ride-share driver shot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police officers arrested two teenage boys after they said they shot a man and stole his car.



Police said they were sent to a parking lot near Pine Cone Court for a reported shooting at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they got there, officers found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the leg. The victim was later taken to the hospital for a serious yet non-life threatening injury, according to police.

Officers stated the man was a driver for a ride share service. He responded to a pick-up request and met up with three teenage boys. One of them pushed the victim to the ground and shot him.

Police said that at around 11 p.m., Country Club Hills Police officers found the suspects and the victim’s car during a traffic stop. They arrested two 17- and 18-year-old boys. Police are still searching for the third boy.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact BPD Detective Joshua Swartzentruber at 309-434-2476 or at JSwartzentruber@cityblm.org.