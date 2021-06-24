Bloomington NOAA Weather Radio Remains Offline; Here’s what Southeast McLean County Residents Can Do

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The NOAA Weather Radio in Champaign County has been back online for almost a month now. Many of you have reported to WCIA that you’ve received the NOAA Weather Radio Alerts again.

You may remember, the NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter was down for months but recently put back into service on the WCIA 3 Transmitter tower in Champaign County at the end of May. This came after an almost 16 month outage in the area.

Another tower went down in late May covering parts of Central Illinois. We first reported that in the middle of May.

The Bloomington NOAA Weather Radio tower is down after lightning struck it and caused significant damage to several components.

That’s left many in McLean County without coverage to life-saving alerts.

The good news is residents in Southeastern McLean County can change their NOAA Weather Radios from Channel 6 to Channel 7 and can still receive alerts.

This includes residents near Le Roy, Downs, Heyworth, Saybrook, Ellsworth, Arrowsmith, Colfax, Anchor and surrounding areas.

Residents in the Northern Half of McLean County can change it to Channel 3, while along and west of I-39/US 51 can change it to Channel 4.

De Witt County is also impacted by the outage, but almost all of the county can receive alerts on Channel 7. Areas near Kenney and Waynesville may have to switch it to Channel 1 to get alerts from the Springfield NOAA Weather Radio transmitter instead.

There is no estimated return to service date for the Bloomington NOAA Weather Radio.

Learn more how to program your NOAA Weather Radio here.