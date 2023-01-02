BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old Bloomington man who was wanted on a $2 million warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm was arrested on Sunday.

Bloomington Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit (SCU), Criminal Investigation Unit (CID), and 3rd Shift Patrol located Ronald J. Thornton around 1:20 a.m. near a business on the 900 block of Maple Hill Rd. Thornton briefly fled, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Tamaris Clay after officers observed him placing a firearm into a nearby vehicle. He was charged with an expired driver’s license for more than a year and unlawful use of weapons.

Thorton was charged with resisting, obstructing, and a parole violation with no bond.

The situation is still pending investigation at this time. There are no reported injuries and no additional suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.