NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49 year-old Bloomington man has died after he was hit by a bike while walking on the Illinois State University campus on Monday.

In a joint release, McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said Adam E. Peck was walking along South University Street when he was hit just before 5:30 p.m. Personnel from the Normal Fire Department and ISU Police responded to the scene and provided immediate care to Peck before having him taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Peck lived for three more days before passing away at 11:06 a.m. on Friday. Peck’s family shared that his organs were harvested for life-saving donations to others.

The incident remains under investigation by Yoder’s Office and ISU Police. An autopsy is pending.