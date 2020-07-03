Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man for attempted murder.
Joseph Thornton III, 49, of Bloomington, was arrested Thursday, July 2nd in Nashville, Tennessee for a McLean County, Illinois warrant.
Thornton was arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened on Jun
When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was initially transported to St. Joseph’s Emergency Room, but was later transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.
The victim is believed to have
Thornton is being held in the Davidson County Jail in Nashville, Tennessee, awaiting extradition to McLean County.
He is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, discharging of a firearm, felony possession of a weapon, and unlawful use of weapons.