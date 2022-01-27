Blood shortages reaching critical levels for hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Blood supplies of almost all types are at critical levels.

Dr. Gurpreet Mander at St. John’s hospital in Springfield says they are just one bad turn in the o-r away from having to delay surgeries

“It is not unforeseeable that that that we have one or two major traumas in the end, we might find ourselves in that situation,” Mander said.

A combination of factors — including the pandemic, cancelled appointments and overall lower turnout during the winter — led to this drop off in supply. Doctors from across the capital city joined blood donation center, impact life, to highlight the need.

“Not only is the severity of the critical birth shortages, getting attention, but the frequency of the critical blood shortages is increasing as well, we are hearing about this shortage much more often than we were hearing about it a few years ago,” Dr. Ruchika Goel at ImpactLife said.

The need for blood is so great right now that they are asking anyone and everyone to make donation – even me, as I was reporting this story. The pint of blood I am donating right now, could go on to help three different people at local hospitals.

“It’s helping someone in the hospital. It’s helping a new mother who needed these blood products during birth,” Jim Watts from ImpactLife said. “Maybe it’s a cancer patient who needs that blood product. So many different things. We need these blood products for.”

The process of donating blood can take about an hour. But Mander says that donation could play a pivotal roll in how a crucial surgery goes — especially if all doesn’t go as planned.

If you don’t have enough stock and supply in the region, that that can have a significant negative impact on patient outcomes,” Mander said.

Impact life is in critical supply of every type of blood. Appointments can be scheduled online on their websites.