Blood shortage update

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic, holidays, and bad weather have created the perfect storm when it comes to the blood supply shortage.

Impact life supplies blood to more than 125 hospitals in three different states. That includes most hospitals in central Illinois. The goal is to have a 7 day supply of blood. Right now there’s one to two days.

If that gets any lower people might not be able to get the blood they need.

“It’s not a decision for impact life but it’s a decision at the hospital level or the physician level. The doctors in that direct patient care would need to consider how to prioritize or make the best possible use of the available blood supply,” said Impact life representative Kirby Winn.

Right now impact life is seeing 2,500 to 2,800 donations a week.

To reach their goal supply they need to be at about 3,600 that includes all donation centers including Urbanas.

To help more people be available to donate they made a change on how long you have to wait to donate after having covid. It used to be you had to wait two weeks after testing positive or after your symptoms went away. Impact life changed its policy today after the f-d-a changed its recommendations.

Now it’s 10 days and you can donate after getting the vaccine as long as you don’t feel sick.