Blood/platelet donors needed

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is calling all blood donors. People of all races and ethnicities are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population to donate blood or platelets.
Those who donate during October will be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards.
Douglas County
Arcola
Country Salvage
427 East County Road 200 North
9/24: 2 – 7 pm
Arcola High School
351 West Washington
10/7: 9 am – 2 pm
Arthur
Four Acre
553 North County Road 240 East
10/22: 12:30 – 5:30 pm
United Church of Atwood
210 North Main Street
10/17: 2 – 7 pm
Logan County
Lincoln
Sports Complex
1400 Primm Road
10/16: Noon – 5 pm
Macon County
Argenta
Bridge Church Fellowship
520 West Elm
10/1: 1:45 – 6 pm
Decatur
Blood Donation Center
2674 North Main Street
Noon – 6 pm: 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22
10 am – 2 pm: 9/28, 10/26
Mount Zion
Our Lady of the Holy Spirit
400 North Whitetail Circle
9/24: Noon – 6 pm
Mason County
Havana
First Baptist Church
101 South Charlotte Street
10/21: 11:45 am – 6 pm
Mason City
Monsanto
36142 SR 10
10/2: 1 – 5 pm
Piatt County
Cerro Gordo
Community Civic Center
304 East North Street
10/19: 7 am – Noon
Monticello
Foursquare Church
726 East 1700 North Road
10/22: Noon – 5:30 pm
