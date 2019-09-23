Blood/platelet donors needed

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is calling all blood donors. People of all races and ethnicities are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population to donate blood or platelets.

Those who donate during October will be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards.

Douglas County

Arcola

Country Salvage

427 East County Road 200 North

9/24: 2 – 7 pm

Arcola High School

351 West Washington

10/7: 9 am – 2 pm

Arthur

Four Acre

553 North County Road 240 East

10/22: 12:30 – 5:30 pm

United Church of Atwood

210 North Main Street

10/17: 2 – 7 pm

Logan County

Lincoln

Sports Complex

1400 Primm Road

10/16: Noon – 5 pm

Macon County

Argenta

Bridge Church Fellowship

520 West Elm

10/1: 1:45 – 6 pm

Decatur

Blood Donation Center

2674 North Main Street

Noon – 6 pm: 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22

10 am – 2 pm: 9/28, 10/26

Mount Zion

Our Lady of the Holy Spirit

400 North Whitetail Circle

9/24: Noon – 6 pm

Mason County

Havana

First Baptist Church

101 South Charlotte Street

10/21: 11:45 am – 6 pm

Mason City

Monsanto

36142 SR 10

10/2: 1 – 5 pm

Piatt County

Cerro Gordo

Community Civic Center

304 East North Street

10/19: 7 am – Noon

Monticello

Foursquare Church

726 East 1700 North Road

10/22: Noon – 5:30 pm

