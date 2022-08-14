MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Regional blood provider ImpactLife, in partnership with the Mahomet community, will be hosting a community blood drive later this week.

The blood drive will take place at the Busey Bank located at 312 East Main Street on Thursday between 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. All donations will take place inside ImpactLife’s Bloodmobile and will last between 45 and 60 minutes.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate and potential donors cannot have donated blood since June 23. People with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

For questions about eligibility, or to schedule a donation, contact 800-747-5401 or visit ImpactLife’s website, using the code 70231 to find the Mahomet drive.