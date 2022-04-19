DAVENPORT, IA (WCIA) — ImpactLife, a not-for-profit community organization that provides blood services to 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, is expected to fund the planting of over 10,000 trees in collaboration with the National Forest Foundation and their “Give Back & Go Green” campaign.

The campaign started March 21 and it will end on May 15.

Donors who schedule for whole-blood donations will receive a $10 gift card from their choice of vendors. Donors giving automated collection procedures (like platelets, plasma and double-red cells) will receive a $25 gift card, and one tree is also planted in a U.S. National Forest for every donor that redeems their voucher. Donors can redeem their voucher for gift cards from Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Subway, Starbucks, or Walmart.

“Each blood donation is an investment in healthy communities,” Emily Roebuck, manager of donor programs and communications at ImpactLife, said in a news release. “Planting trees does the same for our national forests. With the Give Back & Go Green campaign, we’re excited to provide another way our donors can change the world to ensure healthy, happy communities for generations to come.”

To schedule an appointment or donation, you can call (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org or download the ImpactLife mobile app.

Since the campaign began in 2018, the National Forest Foundation has planted nearly 20 million trees, including 7.3 million in 2021.