Blood donors could win trip to big game

NATIONAL (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is running a nation-wide campaign that could help save lives and give fans a chance to go to the big game.

Officials say they are low on donations because of the holiday season. They have a critical need for all blood types, but especially type O. Right now, they have less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood. As a special thank-you, Red Cross officials say those who give through January 20 will be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live in Miami. One winner will get two tickets to the game, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and more.

“The Red Cross appreciates the NFL’s support during this crucial time of year when every donation– and every donor—matters,” said Paul Sullivan, Senior VP of Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We hope this may inspire some to make regular blood and platelet donation one of their New Year’s resolutions.”

