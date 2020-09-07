URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)-Coronavirus has had a big impact on blood donations.

The Community Blood Services of Illinois Donor Center in Urbana opened Labor Day morning to recover some of their losses. While the ability to collect blood from donors has been affected by Covid-19, the need to use donated blood for patients remains constant. The Blood Drive does not currently face a shortage, and is proactive as possible in collecting from donors. A shortage could mean a delay in medical services that require transfusion.



The Donor Center in Urbana has also taken other measures to navigate through the pandemic by coordinating with local businesses and sending out blood buses to recruit donors. Walk-in appointments have also ceased in favor of pre-screened, scheduled appointments designed to follow social distancing guidelines as adequately as possible. The Donor Center does not test blood samples for covid-19, as the virus spreads through droplets via coughing and sneezing and not through blood transfusion.



“The priority has been placed on finding people who’ve had an infection and a positive test who can later give their plasma,” Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn said. “Those plasma donations can be used in patient care because they contain the antibodies to Covid-19.”

Donors may schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or by calling (800) 747-5401.