Blood donations mean 62 extra days together for family

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Regular blood donor Kristal Slavens knows first-hand the importance of giving blood.

For her, blood donations meant spending 62 extra days with her niece — who, at age 4, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

The blood her niece received kept her fevers down and assisted with her chemotherapy. After her niece’s death, Slavens began donating blood. She says she’s not doing it for herself, but for others — the next child, the next family.

Watch Slavens’ story above — then consider making a donation of your own this Friday, December 27, during the WCIA Gift of Life Blood Drive.

Click below to schedule your appointment!

Call (800) 747-5401

Use IMPACT, our Online Scheduling System

Honoring Dave Benton & Robert Reese

$10 Gift Card for Donors!

Everyone who registers to give blood in the WCIA Gift of Life Blood Drive will receive a voucher which can be redeemed for a $10 Gift Card to the donor’s choice of Amazon, Casey’s General Stores or Starbucks.