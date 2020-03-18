Blood centers look for donors as donations dwindle

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Coronavirus is keeping people in their homes and while that may slow the spread, it is also keeping them away from donating blood.

Drives across the country are being canceled because of coronavirus fears. Blood centers have lost almost 130,000 units of blood because of the lack of donations.

They are worried one health crisis could lead to another. “We are asking for people to call, make and keep appointments,” said Jim Watts, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “And we are asking for blood drive hosts to keep their blood drives on the schedule to make sure we keep our supplies adequate and don’t have a shortage locally.”

Donation centers will continue to remain open 24/7, but they still need more sites to hold blood drives, so they can reach enough people to keep a steady supply of blood.