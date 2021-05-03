Blood center gets new name

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Community Blood Center has announced a new name change uniting its four-state region blood centers under one name.

Starting today, it will now be called ImpactLife. The community blood center provides blood for 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

It was known by 3 previous names – Central Illinois Community Blood Center, Community Blood Services of Illinois, and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

It was a year-long process led by an internal project team.

“The past year has been tough as we’ve had a number of blood drives canceled because of the pandemic,” says Manager Jim Watts. “We’re seeing 30 to 40% percent fewer blood drives than what we saw before the pandemic. And so, with this new name, our mission remains the same and that is to impact lives through blood donations.”

They are still going through the process of changing their logo.