Blood center encourages “Thank the Donor” campaign

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is helping recipents of blood transfusions thank the people who have personally impacted their lives.

ImpactLife blood center in Urbana has launched a “Thank the Donor” campaign. It’s a way for recipients to send a message to the donor who provided the unit of blood they received. The messages are anonymous and are reviewed by content curators at impact life before being sent. Officials especially encourage it this week, since it’s a time to be thankful.

“It’s got to be just an extra level of gratitude and motivation to make that next appointment to give blood and continue supporting the mission of Impact Life,” Kirby Winn, ImpactLife, said.

They started the program in January and so far they’ve passed along 500 “thank you” notes.