CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — People flying into and out of O’Hare will soon see a familiar sight to the University of Illinois.

A ‘Block I’ has been installed at Terminal 3. It’s 7 feet by 6 feet. The school put up the sculpture as part of their ‘Power of I’ campaign, and it’s meant to celebrate the University’s presence in Chicago.

It will be unveiled on Wednesday, January 29 at 10 a.m.