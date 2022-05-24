CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Moving to a new town can be difficult for some people.

However, if you are new to Champaign-Urbana, there’s a chance to meet new people.

Visit Champaign County and the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation are hosting the “New to C-U mixer.”

It will be at the Blind Pig Brewery beer garden with doors opening at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Attendants will be able to connect with each other as well as members of the Chambana welcome crew.

If you plan on attending the event, you can RSVP here.