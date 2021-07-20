Blind Pig Brewery collecting backpacks and school supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business is giving back to the community that’s been helping them get through COVID.

It’s donating backpacks to kids.

Blind Pig Brewery in Champaign is collecting backpacks and school supplies for those who need them.

It’s part of a national initiative called “Kulture 4 Da Kids.”

Participating breweries are collecting materials to help incoming students.

“Once the school year rolls around, we know that there are a lot of kids in the community who, you know, is struggling, a lot of people struggled through COVID,” said Michael Heldebrandt, the sales and marketing manager for Blind Pig Brewery. “We want to make it so we can help some of those kids.”

The drop off site is on the corner of Taylor and Neil Street in Champaign.